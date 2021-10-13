Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $84.85 Million Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,878,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.81% of Highwoods Properties worth $84,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.