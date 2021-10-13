Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $85.74 Million Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 638,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.58% of CorVel worth $85,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,791,000 after purchasing an additional 164,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,445,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $170.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.90 and its 200-day moving average is $138.45. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $195.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total value of $89,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,755 shares of company stock worth $5,859,822. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

