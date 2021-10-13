Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,701 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of FMC worth $87,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of FMC by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in FMC by 102.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE FMC opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.