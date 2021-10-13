Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.89% of Itron worth $85,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Itron by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Itron by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,084,097. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.28, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.30.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

