Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 111,696 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,381,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,696 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.95% of Avanos Medical worth $86,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after buying an additional 59,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 33,001 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 111,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,068.00 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary bought 5,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

