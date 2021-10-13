Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 46,384 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,830,867 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.90% of TowneBank worth $86,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 33.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 97.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TowneBank during the first quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million. Equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

