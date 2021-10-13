Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Teleflex worth $86,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total transaction of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX opened at $351.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $381.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.82.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $713.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.80.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

