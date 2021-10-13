Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.81% of Wingstop worth $84,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 554.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1,451.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING opened at $165.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.28 and its 200-day moving average is $156.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 173.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price target on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.72.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total value of $1,706,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total value of $145,637.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.