Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 203,463 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,109,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 203,463 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.07% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $85,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,420 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $34,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHLB stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

