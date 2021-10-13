Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,471 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.48% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $84,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

Shares of SRC opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.10.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.