Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 29,376 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 29,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.51% of Diamondback Energy worth $87,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 407,079 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,301,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day moving average of $82.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $114.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.04.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

