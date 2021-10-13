Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,401 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,401 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.08% of Community Bank System worth $84,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 17.1% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,261,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 2,423.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CBU opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.