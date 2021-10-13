Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,893 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,893 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.84% of Terreno Realty worth $83,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $66.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.94.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

