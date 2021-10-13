Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 94,598 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,451 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 94,598 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.77% of Zumiez worth $85,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $109,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.59.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

