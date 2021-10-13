Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 99,299 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,842,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,299 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.90% of Calix worth $87,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Calix by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Calix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Calix by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,869.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,290 shares of company stock worth $3,136,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $57.15.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

