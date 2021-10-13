Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,105 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.61% of Atkore worth $85,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Atkore by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 1.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Atkore by 4.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Atkore by 5.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

ATKR opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.96. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.53. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

