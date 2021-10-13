Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,237 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.05% of PC Connection worth $85,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PC Connection by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,236,000 after purchasing an additional 118,206 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth $1,220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

CNXN opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $704.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNXN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

