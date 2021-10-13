Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DNOPY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Dino Polska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dino Polska in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dino Polska currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Dino Polska stock remained flat at $$44.15 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33. Dino Polska has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.10.

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bakery, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food and small household appliance products.

