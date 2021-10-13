Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.55

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.55 and traded as low as $45.75. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $47.55, with a volume of 2,743,315 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 148,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 108,314 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $5,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $2,444,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 24.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter.

