Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Down to $16.78

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $16.34. Diversey shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 618 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSEY. Mizuho began coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diversey in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.14 million. Diversey’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

