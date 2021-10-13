DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $41.84

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.84, but opened at $40.43. DMC Global shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 292 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a market cap of $753.68 million, a P/E ratio of 298.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

