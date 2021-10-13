DogeCash (DOGEC) Price Hits $0.0225

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. DogeCash has a market cap of $356,492.01 and approximately $1,217.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00032918 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001127 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000105 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 15,858,977 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

