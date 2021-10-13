Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $31.18 billion and $1.66 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.38 or 0.00305902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,678,439,690 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.