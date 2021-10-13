Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.30

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.30 and traded as low as $43.97. Dollarama shares last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 418 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.30.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.