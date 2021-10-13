Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $559.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $564.00 to $559.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.00.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,110. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.68. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

