Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $559.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $564.00 to $559.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.00.
Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $474.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,110. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.68. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares in the company, valued at $28,358,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after purchasing an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 19.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
