DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.43). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.65.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $15,880,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total transaction of $218,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,058,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,803,325. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in DoorDash by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,142. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.01. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

