Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $161,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $159,100.00.

SMLR stock traded up $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.65. The company had a trading volume of 83,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.93 million, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $144.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.95.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 68.78%. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

