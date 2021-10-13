DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.14% of DraftKings worth $1,292,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,793,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,770,961 shares of company stock worth $262,063,658. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

