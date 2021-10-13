Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.44

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.44 and traded as high as C$23.84. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$23.61, with a volume of 183,481 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.23.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

