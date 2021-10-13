Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Sells $286,500.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $312,300.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,233. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 9.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 111.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 42.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 356.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after buying an additional 1,210,822 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

