Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Gap Up to $44.78

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.78, but opened at $46.27. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $45.46, with a volume of 8,481 shares.

DCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -172.23 and a beta of -0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05.

In other news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $585,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,634,801. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 57.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 71.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 71,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 2,048.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 542,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after purchasing an additional 517,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

