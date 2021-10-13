Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Hits Market Cap of $10.88 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $217,805.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00119229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00075359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,254.18 or 1.00128671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.91 or 0.06220263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.