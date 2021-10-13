DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $583,155.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for $16.89 or 0.00029437 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $17.53 million and $583,155.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

