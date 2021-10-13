Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stake Cut by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.23% of Duke Realty worth $41,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,271,000 after acquiring an additional 834,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 123,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 66,260 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.00. 15,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.27. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

