Dutch Bros Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BROS. Cowen assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

