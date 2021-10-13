DX (Group) (LON:DX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $58.30

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 30.38 ($0.40). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 226,653 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of DX (Group) from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £177.84 million and a P/E ratio of 51.67.

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

