DXdao (DXD) Market Capitalization Achieves $28.52 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $578.21 or 0.01009377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $28.52 million and approximately $192,441.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DXdao has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.29 or 0.00491050 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.