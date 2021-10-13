Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

DYNDF traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $30.40. 545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

