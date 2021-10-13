Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Price Target Cut to C$53.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.45% from the company’s current price.

DND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.30.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of TSE:DND traded down C$0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.19. The company had a trading volume of 440,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$19.42 and a one year high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.