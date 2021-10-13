Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.04

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.06. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 31,730 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have weighed in on DLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.
About Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.