Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.26

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.26 and last traded at $75.63, with a volume of 6129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.66.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.39.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $3,222,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $9,438,202. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

