Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Position Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 18,081.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 544,986 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.48% of Dynavax Technologies worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 32.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 142,300 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock worth $58,944,455 over the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVAX. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

