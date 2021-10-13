easyJet (LON:EZJ) Price Target Raised to GBX 705

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 595 ($7.77) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 821.61 ($10.73).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 612.80 ($8.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 736.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,568.79.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester bought 73,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders purchased a total of 73,041 shares of company stock valued at $50,399,746 over the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

