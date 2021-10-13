easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

EJTTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

