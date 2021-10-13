easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,872,900 shares, a growth of 484.6% from the September 15th total of 320,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,682.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EJTTF. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.06.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

