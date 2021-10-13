eBoost Market Capitalization Hits $4.74 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, eBoost has traded 102.1% higher against the US dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $5,066.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0474 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.62 or 0.00308636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000088 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

