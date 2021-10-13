eCash 1-Day Volume Tops $236.49 Million (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $4.09 billion and $236.49 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00063191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00117106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00074977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,324.49 or 0.99561817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.74 or 0.06235130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002840 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 18,868,423,423,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

