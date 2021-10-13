Edenbrook Capital LLC Acquires 565,894 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565,894 shares during the period. Absolute Software accounts for about 1.9% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Absolute Software worth $18,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the first quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TD Securities downgraded Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. 2,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,672. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.52 and a beta of 0.86. Absolute Software Co. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 3.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.