Edenbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,731,793 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731,793 shares during the period. PHX Minerals accounts for 1.6% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned about 14.56% of PHX Minerals worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Shares of PHX stock remained flat at $$3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. Analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 386,329 shares of company stock worth $1,042,610. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.