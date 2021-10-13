Edenbrook Capital LLC Has $17.34 Million Position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,557 shares during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group makes up 1.7% of Edenbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Edenbrook Capital LLC owned about 3.66% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $17,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 67,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. 32.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. 845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,025. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.46 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 24.38%.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

